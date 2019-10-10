OnePlus has continued its partnership with McLaren, resulting in another special edition handset - the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

It takes the existing 7T Pro - which is already a powerhouse - and boosts it to 12GB of RAM, so there's no doubting that this will be a fast phone.

But it's not just about the hardware - all the OnePlus 7T series devices get the benefit of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, a 90Hz display and OxygenOS 10 sitting on Android 10.

No, what the McLaren Edition is really all about is design. Yes, it's the same overall size, shape and weight as the regular 7T Pro, but it's magnificently themed, picking up on aspects of McLaren's car design.

That results in subtle patterning to the rear of the phone and orange highlights, on the mute slider to the side, around the camera and bordering the edges of the bottom of the phone.

The effect is similar to the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition from 2018 and we love the result overall.

But it's not the phone itself that's all there is to get excited about. The packaging is also custom and wonderfully over the top, so McLaren Edition customers get something a little special.

Take the top off the box and you'll get what you expect - the phone, some orange accessories, like the Warp Charge 30T charger and cable.

1/5 Pocket-lint

But take the bottom off the box and you'll find a hidden compartment, inside of which it the case. The case has a carbon weave to the edges and the centre section is Alcantara, which feels amazing. That centre section is shaped like the limited edition McLaren Speedtail that was unveiled earlier in 2019. It's a great case - almost worth paying the extra just to get it.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be available from 5 November for a not unreasonable £799.