OnePlus is working with PUBG Mobile to enhance your gaming experience

OnePlus has confirmed that it's working with PUBG Mobile to provide an optimised experience for those playing on OnePlus devices.

Announced briefly on stage at the London launch of the OnePlus 7T Pro and the McLaren Edition of that same phone, Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, didn't give any detail about what the partnership with PUBG Mobile would entail - but we know that he's a fan of the game.

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are both equipped with a 90Hz display, which OnePlus says makes for smoother graphics. Both also happen to be loaded with the Snapdragon 855+, the latest edition of Qualcomm's flagship mobile platform which is 15 per cent more powerful when it comes to graphics performance.

So these phones should make for a great PUBG Mobile experience as they are - but if the game is going to be able to deliver a smoother experience optimised for that display, then so much the better. If it gives you an advantage in the pursuit of chicken dinners, then we're all for it.

We're trying to find out exactly what this pairing will result in and will update if we learn anything juicy. Until then, why not checkout our PUBG Mobile tips and tricks to learn how you can really boss the game, or read our review of the brand new OnePlus 7T Pro?