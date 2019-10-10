  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. OnePlus phone news

OnePlus gives the new OnePlus 7T Pro the McLaren treatment

|
OnePlus OnePlus gives the new OnePlus 7T Pro the McLaren treatment
Is the OnePlus 7 too much? See our best OnePlus 6T deals in September: 30GB for £31/m on EE
Is the OnePlus 7 too much? See our best OnePlus 6T deals in September: 30GB for £31/m on EE

- It launches 5 November for £799

OnePlus recently launched its new TV and the OnePlus 7T, and now it's introducing the OnePlus 7T Pro alongside a McLaren Edition.

Last year, both OnePlus and McLaren released a McLaren Edition of the standard OnePlus 6T. This year's model looks similar, complete with a glossy black rear, carbon fibre pattern showing beneath the glass, and that McLaren orange strip around the bottom edges and up the sides.

It has other custom elements in the software, too. There's a lot of "papaya orange" around the theming, wallpapers, lockscreen, notifications, etc. The phone even has a bright orange retail box. This is all in tribute to McLaren Racing.

In terms of specs, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition features a 6.67-inch 90Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Now, when OnePlus launched the regular OnePlus 7 Pro, it had a 12GB/256GB. But the OnePlus 7T Pro lacks that, so if you want it, you'll need to get the new McLaren Edition.

OnePlusOnePlus gives the new OnePlus 7T Pro the McLaren treatment image 2

The new OnePlus 7T series, including the McLaren Edition, comes with OxygenOS 10.0 out of the box, OnePlus’ operating system based on Android 10. If you'd like to buy the phone, it launches on 5 November for £799. You can also get the phone with an Alcantara case - the same material used in McLaren's car interiors. It has a honeycomb structure for durability and cooling.  

PopularIn Phones
Oppo Reno Ace Gundam edition oozes geek cool from every pore
When is Android 10 coming to my phone?
OnePlus 7T Pro review: Fantastic but unnecessary?
OnePlus 7T Pro launch today: Watch it right here
BT reveals plans and phones for its 5G network
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition in pictures: Wait till you see the case