OnePlus gives the new OnePlus 7T Pro the McLaren treatment

OnePlus recently launched its new TV and the OnePlus 7T, and now it's introducing the OnePlus 7T Pro alongside a McLaren Edition.

Last year, both OnePlus and McLaren released a McLaren Edition of the standard OnePlus 6T. This year's model looks similar, complete with a glossy black rear, carbon fibre pattern showing beneath the glass, and that McLaren orange strip around the bottom edges and up the sides.

It has other custom elements in the software, too. There's a lot of "papaya orange" around the theming, wallpapers, lockscreen, notifications, etc. The phone even has a bright orange retail box. This is all in tribute to McLaren Racing.

The #OnePlus7TPro #McLarenEdition comes with a precision-crafted protective case accented in carbon fiber and Italian-made Alcantara®, the same plush fabric that adorns the sophisticated interiors of McLaren’s luxury sports cars. #OnePlus7TSeries pic.twitter.com/PxnTEoukfD — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 10, 2019

In terms of specs, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition features a 6.67-inch 90Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Now, when OnePlus launched the regular OnePlus 7 Pro, it had a 12GB/256GB. But the OnePlus 7T Pro lacks that, so if you want it, you'll need to get the new McLaren Edition.

The new OnePlus 7T series, including the McLaren Edition, comes with OxygenOS 10.0 out of the box, OnePlus’ operating system based on Android 10. If you'd like to buy the phone, it launches on 5 November for £799. You can also get the phone with an Alcantara case - the same material used in McLaren's car interiors. It has a honeycomb structure for durability and cooling.