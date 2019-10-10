OnePlus officially announces the OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus has announced the anticipated OnePlus 7T Pro, the second 7T device in the series following on from the OnePlus 7T announced a few weeks prior.

Unveiled on stage at an event in London, the OnePlus 7T Pro updates the previous Pro model, as the company looks to expand its hold on a slightly higher tier of smartphones.

The OnePlus 7T Pro takes that was started with the OnePlus 7 Pro and makes a couple of tweaks. There's a new colour - Haze Blue - but the overall design of the phone is very much the same.

The specs read pretty similar too, with a the same 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED display and a pop-up front camera, keeping it free from notches. It is a Quad HD+ resolution, supports HDR 10+, so it will be great for gobbling up media from the best streaming services.

Inside there's a little tweak, bringing in the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ platform, meaning that it's a little faster than the older phone. It's equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It's all powered by a 4085mAh battery and in this version of the phone, there's now Warp Charge 30T, the faster version of OnePlus' fast-charging technology.

The camera load-out is the same as the previous version, with a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel (3x) telephoto, and 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle to round things off.

It will be launching on Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10, bringing a range of the latest features to the phone.

In addition, there will be a McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro, boosted with 12GB of RAM and finished with McLaren design, with flashes of that classic orange colour.

The OnePlus 7T Pro will cost £699, while the McLaren Edition will cost £799. The OnePlus 7T Pro will be available from 17 October, while the McLaren Edition will be available in November.