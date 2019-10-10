OnePlus 7T Pro listed on retailer site and it's more expensive than OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus is expected to reveal its OnePlus 7T Pro at an event in London today - 10 October. Ahead of the anticipated launch though, a Romanian site has listed the device not only revealing a price, but some of the specifications too.

The listing claims the OnePlus 7T Pro will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor - like the OnePlus 7T was recently announced with - along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A 6.65-inch Fluid AMOLED display is also shown on the listing, as well as details of the triple rear camera.

According to the site - EvoMag - the OnePlus 7T Pro will have the same rear camera setup as the OnePlus 7 Pro it replaces, comprising 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. Dual-SIM is also shown on the listing, as well as 4G and Android.

None of the details on the listing are anything new to what rumours have already claimed for the upcoming device, apart from the price. EvoMag lists the OnePlus 7T Pro at 3999.99 Lei, which converts to around £750 and around $925. The OnePlus 7 Pro started at £100 cheaper than that, suggesting the OnePlus 7T Pro could increase the price.

The 10 October OnePlus event kicks off at 4PM in London, which is 5PM CEST, 11AM EDT and 8AM PDT. You can read our separate feature to find out how to watch the live stream, or read our OnePlus 7T Pro rumour feature for a more detailed round up of what is expected from the device. We should know all the official details in a matter of hours though.