OnePlus recently launched its new TV and the OnePlus 7T, but it still has another event coming up for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

In fact, on Twitter, CEO Pete Lau has been teasing the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. He posted a picture revealing the packaging for the device, which leaked out last month. Lau's tease effectively serves as a confirmation of that leak, although details are still light at the moment.

Last year, both OnePlus and McLaren released a McLaren Edition of the standard OnePlus 6T. And that recently leaked render of this year's McLaren Edition indicates it will share a similar design to its predecessor, complete with a glossy black rear, carbon fibre pattern showing beneath the glass, and that McLaren orange strip around the bottom edges and up the sides.

We don't yet know how this McLaren Edition will differ from the standard OnePlus 7T Pro, however. We suspect there will be more RAM and storage, and maybe sort of charging upgrade. We also don't know if the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will come to the US. But one report recently claimed the new McLaren Edition will be treated to a 5G variant on Verizon Wireless.

OnePlus' event is set for 10 October in London. So, the device will most likely come to the UK. We'll keep you posted.