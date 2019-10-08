OnePlus 7T Pro renders leak ahead of announcement on 10 October

OnePlus recently revealed the successor to the OnePlus 7 in the OnePlus 7T during an event in India, but the company didn't mention anything about the anticipated OnePlus 7T Pro.

Instead, the OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be revealed at another event on 10 October in London, alongside the pricing for the OnePlus 7T, though based on the most recent leaks, it won't look much different to its predecessor, the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The latest leaks have been posted by Ishan Agarwal - who has been accurate in the past - and they show some very clear renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro in a "Haze Blue" colour option, which appears to be very similar to the Nebula Blue colour option offered on the OnePlus 7 Pro. They also match previous renders we've seen from WinFuture.

A slim vertical triple camera is present on the rear - the same as the OnePlus 7 Pro and different to the new circular housing found on the OnePlus 7T - while the screen is uninterrupted, again like the 7 Pro.

Based on the images, it looks like the 7T will be the more interesting of the two devices this time round, while the 7 Pro was the more exciting device when it launched alongside the 7 five months ago.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus under its hood, like the 7T, and it is claimed the device will come with a 4085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging.

You can read our separate feature on how to watch the upcoming OnePlus event on 10 October, or head to our OnePlus 7T Pro rumour round up feature for everything we've heard so far about the upcoming device.