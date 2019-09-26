OnePlus 7T official with triple camera and 90Hz display

OnePlus has officially revealed the new OnePlus 7T (as reviewed here), it's incremental update over the early-2019 handset.

Announced on stage at an event in India, the new device will offer a 90Hz display - something that won praise on the OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus has also confirmed that all future devices will have 90Hz displays.

The new handset also adopts a three camera system, looking to raise this device beyond just an also-ran behind the 7 Pro, but a compelling flagship in its own right.

The design of the new phone doesn't bring with it huge surprises, as it was revealed in advance of the announcement by co-founder and CEO for Pete Lau.

The new handset, presented on stage by Carl Pei from OnePlus, is just 8.1mm thick, with a taller 20:9 display. It will come in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colours using a matte frosted glass design.

This isn't the first time that OnePlus has used this finish - recently seen on the iPhone 11 - as OnePlus previously used it on the OnePlus 6 in 2018.

Back to the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus says that the display on this phone is 38 per cent more responsive than other displays, and that it will have a peak brightness over 1000 nits, so it will deliver better HDR performance from sources like Netflix.

The camera on the rear of the phone has a 48-megapixel main, 117-degree ultra wide and 2x telephoto camera, and promises to deliver super-stable video. A new addition is macro photography, promising to get in close with great sharp photos.

Powering the new handset will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, so the OnePlus 7T takes a small step forward over many of 2019's handsets and sticking to the theme of speed, OnePlus is equipping the phone with Warp Charge 30T.

This new fast charging standard will see your phone charging even faster - 23 per cent faster than Warp Charge on the OnePlus 7 Pro. There are also Dolby Atmos-powered speakers and a revised haptic motor.

As previously confirmed, the OnePlus 7T will land with Android 10, with Oxygen OS bringing the normal OnePlus additions to enhance the experience.

There's currently no word on UK pricing or release date, but we'll update as soon as we have it - but it's priced at $599 on OnePlus.com.