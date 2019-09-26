We'll officially see at least one new OnePlus handset today as the first of its two launch events takes place in India at 8pm local time, so 2.30pm BST.

However, considering all the leaks and, even, official seeding of pics and details by CEO Pete Lau, we wonder if there will be anything new to see.

Certainly, the latest batch of leaked images, posted by WinFuture, leave nothing to the imagination. They show the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro in blue, with pictures of the former in black too, for good measure. And, considering they are likely to be press images, they also show each of the devices from the front, side and rear.

Of course, as we've seen plenty of other pics in recent times, even these clear images boast few surprises.

The OnePlus 7T is said to sport a 6.55-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top. It also has a circular camera setup on the rear, made up of three lenses.

In comparison, the OnePlus 7T Pro will also have a triple-lens camera, but in a different shape and slightly different configuration. It will have a slight bump in screen size - to 6.67-inches. And, it will include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Pro will also have a pop-up camera for front-facing photos, rather than a notch.

Both phones will reportedly run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

We're not yet sure whether both will appear at the event in India, or if one will be held over until a London event on 10 October. However, we do expect the OnePlus TV to also launch at today's press briefing.