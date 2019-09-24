The OnePlus 7T will launch with Android 10

OnePlus has confirmed that the new OnePlus 7T will be launching with Android 10 when it is announced on 26 September.

OnePlus hasn't shied away from revealing plenty of details about the forthcoming T update. Not only do we have official images showing the design of the new handset, those designs also confirm that OnePlus is going to be bringing in a triple camera system on this device, expanding the offering over the handset it updates.

While we expect much of the positioning of the handset to be close to the OnePlus 7, news that it will be launching with Android 10 means that it will be bang up to date with Android features too. OnePlus is making a name for itself in this regard, having also announced that the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro Android 10 updates are now starting to roll-out.

That will mean that you get Google's new system-wide dark mode, you can more details on privacy bubbling up to the surface as well as new gesture controls among the mix of Android 10 features.

"OnePlus will be the first smartphone manufacturer to preload Android 10 with Google’s apps and services on their latest device," said Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus, taking the opportunity to remind people that the Huawei Mate 30 lacks those Google services. "Our 'Never Settle' mindset ensures we are constantly seeking new ways to share the latest technology, giving our community the best 'fast and smooth' experience possible."

That fast and smooth experience is also something that OnePlus is really hammering home in the lead up to the launch of the new device, which will come with a 90Hz display like the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro.

You'll be able to watch the OnePlus 7T reveal live from India right here.