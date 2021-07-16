OnePlus will unveil a bundle of devices on 7 February, including the OnePlus 11 global edition and the OnePlus Pad. Here's how to watch it live.

OnePlus will host its first launch event of 2023 in India on Tuesday 7 February, where it will announce a whole bevy of new devices coming to regions outside of China.

That will include the global versions of its OnePlus 11 5G smartphone and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in-ear headphones. We also expect a new tablet - the OnePlus Pad - and a OnePlus 11R (AKA OnePlus Ace 2) mid-range handset. Oh, and there should be a desktop keyboard from the brand too.

Here's how to watch the "Cloud 11" event live.

When is the OnePlus 11 global launch event?

OnePlus will host its global launch event in India at 14:00 GMT on Tuesday 7 February 2023.

Here are the times for other locations:

US West Coast - 06:00 PST

US East Coast - 09:00 EST

UK - 14:00 GMT

Central Europe - 15:00 CET

India - 19:30 IST

China (Beijing) - 22:00 CST

Japan - 23:00 JST

Australia (Sydney) - 01:00 AEDT, 8 February

How to watch the OnePlus event

You can watch the OnePlus launch event right here - just click on the play icon at the top of this page.

Alternatively, you can also watch it on the official OnePlus India YouTube channel.

What to expect from the event

OnePlus has already launched its OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 devices in China, so their specifications are general knowledge. It's unlikely there will be many variations in the internal hardware for the global launch. We'll find out local pricing details, however.

As for the new OnePlus Pad tablet, the company itself has regularly teased images and video, while online leaker Abhishek Yadav posted a list of specifications on his Twitter feed, which seem convicing enough.

There are also plenty of rumours about a OnePlus 11R handset, and OnePlus itself confirmed that we'll see the launch of its previously-announced mechanical keyboard for desktop computers.