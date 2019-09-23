It's OnePlus launch week. The disruptive manufacturer is about to show off its next generation smartphone(s), and perhaps even its first ever smart TV set. Unlike its last event, the launch will be happening in one city - New Delhi - and will be live streamed to the rest of the world.

OnePlus has been steadily releasing little details about what we can expect from its next smartphone, and it appears to be quite a big design change from its predecessor. Here's all you need to know about the OnePlus 7T launch.

The launch is kicking off at 14:30 BST on 26 September, but is actually taking place in New Delhi, India this year.

2:30pm London

9:30am New York

6:30am San Francisco

3:30pm Berlin/Paris/Barcelona

11:30pm Sydney

10:30pm Tokyo

9:30pm Beijing

7:00pm New Delhi

If you're not based in/near New Delhi, and can't make it physically to the launch event, you'll be able to watch the livestream online, and follow the action as it happens. To make it super simple, we've embedded the livestream at the top of this page, so you can watch it right here.

The biggest talking point of the launch event is clearly going to be the phone itself. The OnePlus 7T is the follow up to the OnePlus 7 launched a little earlier this year, but it appears as though we're getting a phone that's more than just a slight spec-bump over its predecessor.

From a design perspective, the company's CEO, Pete Lau has already shown us official renders of the phone, and it looks as though the small dual camera protrusion is being replaced by a big, round triple camera system.

The other big talking point is the display, which we already know is going to feature the same speedy 90Hz refresh rate of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

So better cameras, and a better screen, and more than likely a faster processor too, because that's typically what the OnePlus "T" models offer. What's more, given how OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 10 update to its existing phones, we're suspecting the new phone will launch running the latest version of Android.

One other interesting talking point may be the long-rumoured OnePlus TV. The company hasn't exactly been shy about sharing information on its first smart TV set. It's going to be a 55-inch QLED TV, and - just like the Huawei and Honor Vision sets - will likely act as a hub to connect to all your smart home products, as well as your digital TV and movie services.