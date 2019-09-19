OnePlus 7T Pro render appears online following official look at OnePlus 7T

OnePlus has officially confirmed it will be holding press events on 26 September in India and 10 October in London where the OnePlus 7T series is expected to be revealed.

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro have both leaked heavily over the last couple of months, in terms of both renders and specifications but while OnePlus has confirmed what the OnePlus 7T will look like, the OnePlus 7T Pro is still the subject of unofficial renders.

The latest of these renders come from OnLeaks in collaboration with iGeeksBlog and it shows the same finish as the company's CEO, Pete Lau, confirmed for the OnePlus 7T but with the same vertical camera setup as the OnePlus 7 Pro rather than circular like the standard 7T model. There's also a pop up camera seen in the renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro, like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Based on the rumours, the OnePlus 7T Pro will come with 6.65-inch display with a 3100 x 1440 resolution, while the OnePlus 7T will have a 6.55-inch display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. Both devices are expected to sport a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both are also rumoured to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset with 8GB of RAM support and both are reported to offer a triple rear camera though it looks like the specifications will differ between the two models in terms of the resolution of the telephoto sensor. This is all speculation for now though.

You can read all about the OnePlus 7T series in our rumour round up feature but we expect them to be officially revealed on 26 September or 10 October.