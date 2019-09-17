OnePlus 7T design officially revealed by company CEO

The world of smartphone launches is a strange one, as the co-founder and CEO of OnePlus has shared images of the company's next phone, the OnePlus 7T.

There's been no shortage of leaks in the run-up to the launch of this next-gen phone, but surely this takes the biscuit? What's a venerable leaker to do when the company resorts to revealing its own phone?

Google made the same move recently, confirming several details about the Google Pixel 4 - but with the launch of that phone not due until 15 October.

Back to the OnePlus 7T and this is an update to the OnePlus 7 which feels like it only launched last week. The T models have basically become a 6-month upgrade, pulling the latest tech into the phone to make it a little more competitive against new devices.

Here we can clearly see the big round camera housing on the back of the phone, confirming many rumours, all the way back to December 2018.

The reveal isn't just abstract: it's the start of OnePlus talking about its phone, with an accompanying blog post detailing the design and how important it is that there's a premium feel to the new device.

Pete Lau explains that there's been a lot of work put into refining the matte glass back, with a smooth finish and metallic radiance, which he says will be on the OnePlus 7T.

More will be revealed on 26 September at the launch event in India, although we're also expecting news on 10 October at a London launch event.