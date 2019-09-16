OnePlus has officially announced its launch event(s) for the OnePlus 7T Series - expected to include the 7T and 7T Pro.

The European launch event will take place on Thursday 10 October at 4pm BST. A separate event for India will take place a couple of weeks beforehand, at 7pm IST on 26 September.

As well as press attendees, the company is opening the doors to OnePlus fans, as usual.

"Come to the launch event to see the global debut of the OnePlus 7T Series with the OnePlus staff and other community members, participate in a range of interactive experiences and exclusive demos, and earn swag and goodies which will only be available at the event," wrote CEO Pete Lau in blog posting.

As well as the official launch dates, OnePlus also confirmed the rumours that the display will be capable of a 90Hz refresh rate. It added the information to the invite image also posted as part of the company's blog.

You can see a whole list of other specifications here, as a massive leak this weekend pretty much revealed all. We don't yet know if they are completely accurate, but the drip feed of official details have shown that they are spot-on so far.