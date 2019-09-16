OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro specifications leak in their entirety

We've seen specs leaks for the OnePlus 7T before but not quite on the scale of the complete list for the forthcoming 7T and 7T Pro phones posted over the weekend.

OnLeaks and Indian smartphone site Compareraja revealed what they claim to be the entire specifications for both OnePlus handsets - officially due for launch in Europe on 10 October.

We had previously heard that the handsets will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and that does seem to be the case. And, the list shows that the OnePlus 7T will have a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display as thought.

However, there is plenty more to be gleaned. The OnePlus 7T Pro, for example, is said to come with a 6.65-inch display, with an increased resolution of 3100 x 1440.

Both will sport triple camera units on the rear, made up of a 48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultra-wide cameras.

You will find a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

Battery life will differ between the two devices, with the Pro getting a bigger battery to cope with the larger display.

So, without further ado, here are the complete specifications for each phone (as posted by Compareraja):

Display: 6.55-inch (2400×1080 / 402 PPI) Fluid AMOLED / In-display Fingerprint Sensor (Optical) / 90Hz and HDR10+

CPU: Snapdragon 855+ (7nm)

GPU: Adreno 640

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB / 256GB

Rear Camera: Main 48MP (f/1.6) with OIS + EIS / Telephoto 12MP (f/2.2) with 2x Zoom / Ultra-Wide 16MP (f/2.2) with 120-degree field of view

Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.0) with EIS

Battery: 3,800mAh / WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging (20 per cent faster than OnePlus 7 Pro)

OS: OxygenOS based on Android 10

Misc: New Macro mode for closer shots / Nightscape mode / Super Slow-Motion recording at 960FPS 720p / Matte Glass Back