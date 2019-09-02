Looks like the OnePlus 7T Pro will get a McLaren themed paint job

Renders have been published claiming to show us an accurate impression of OnePlus' next McLaren-themed phone.

This particular device is reportedly going to be the OnePlus 7T Pro, but with a black and orange paint job, similar to the 6T Pro from 2018.

The render comes via 91 Mobiles, in collaboration with renowned render leaker, @OnLeaks.

In the 3D images, we see what looks very similar to the leaked photos that showed up a little while back, which indicated that - in physical appearance - the 7T Pro wouldn't be different at all in appearance to the current 7 Pro.

If the McLaren version does launch, that would at least mean some visual distinction between the 7 Pro and 7T Pro.

As with the 6T that was released almost a year ago, the render indicates that we should expect a glossy black rear with carbon fibre pattern showing beneath the glass, plus that McLaren orange strip around the bottom edges and up the sides.

Of course, with the 6T, it was more than just a cosmetic upgrade. It was the first time we'd seen the faster 30W Warp Charge on a OnePlus phone.

With that being standard on the 7 Pro, it does pose the question: what extra will the McLaren edition 7T Pro offer in terms of performance?

The 7T Pro is already expected to feature the boosted version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor, called the Snapdragon 855g, and will likely include as much RAM as is reasonable in an all-powerful smartphone.

If this year's McLaren edition has no improvement in terms of performance and charging speed, it would be a little disappointing, even if it does look really cool.

Check out our look at the McLaren 6T edition below: