OnePlus 7T specs revealed in latest leak, triple camera and display boost expected

OnePlus might be drip-feeding us information about its OnePlus TV, but it's kept pretty quiet so far in relation to its upcoming phones - expected to be the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

We've heard some information about the Pro model, as well as seen a few leaked renders but the latest rumour is all about the standard OnePlus 7T.

According to GSM Arena, an unverified source has claimed the OnePlus 7T will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ platform, offering a power boost over the OnePlus 7. It's claimed RAM support will come in the form of 6GB or 8GB with storage options of 128GB and 256GB - like the OnePlus 7 does.

The source also says the OnePlus 7T will see a display increase to 6.55-inches from 6.41-inches, but it will also offer a 90Hz refresh rate like the OnePlus 7 Pro and it will bump the resolution up to Quad HD.

Additionally, the rear camera setup is said to be changing from dual to triple. The OnePlus 7T will reportedly offer the same 48-megapixel main snapper as the OnePlus 7 but it will offer a 16-megapixel sensor and 12-megapixel sensor too. The OnePlus 7 has a secondary 5-megapixel sensor.

Other details suggest the 16-megapixel front camera will remain the same as the OnePlus 7, while the battery will increase to 3800mAh from 3700mAh. Colours are claimed to be Frosted Silver and Haze Blue.

GSM Arena didn't offer much information on the OnePlus 7T Pro, though it did say it too would run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and it will apparently sport a 4080mAh battery.

The OnePlus 7T devices are expected to be announced around mid-October. You can read our rumour round up feature on the two devices to find out all the latest speculation.