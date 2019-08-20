OnePlus 7T Pro rumoured to launch 10 October, on sale 15 October

OnePlus introduced two phones earlier this year in the form of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, but just a few months on, a successor is on the cards.

We've heard numerous rumours regarding the OnePlus 7T Pro, and we've seen a number of leaked images too, but now it seems we have a date for its release. Again.

Previously, leaker Max.J (@Samsung_News_) tweeted an image of what was supposedly the OnePlus 7T Pro with the date 15 October, leading many to assume this was the event date for the device. TechRadar then revealed it had been told this wouldn't be the date but the source wouldn't offer an alternative date, or provide confirmation the handset was even coming.

Max.J has now followed up his initial tweet with some more information though. The 15 October date is still detailed but as the on sale date, rather than the event date. The leaker claims the OnePlus 7T Pro launch in India on 26 September, followed by the US and EU on 10 October.

26th September India Launch

10th October US/EU Launch

15th October Sale https://t.co/yKxDlzI1O3 — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) August 19, 2019

The device is expected to offer a very similar design to the OnePlus 7 Pro, along with the 90Hz refresh rate display and triple camera on the rear. It is thought it will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset under its hood however, along with 5G capabilities.

A 10 October launch date would be earlier than we would expect for a OnePlus "T" device, but you never know. You can read all the speculation surrounding the smartphone in our OnePlus 7T Pro rumour round up.