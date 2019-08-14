OnePlus typically announces a couple of smartphones a year. This year was the first time it announced two options of the first smartphone - the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro - but the "T" version of those devices is still expected before the year is out.

This is everything we have heard so far about the OnePlus 7T Pro.

November 2019

OnePlus traditionally announces the "T" version of its smartphone sometime in November, while the first device is usually announced around May or June. The OnePlus 6 was revealed on 22 May, followed by the 6T on 6 November, while the OnePlus 5 was announced on 11 June, followed by the 5T on 21 November.

There was some talk of 15 October 2019 as the launch date for the OnePlus 7T Pro but this rumour was dispelled soon after. For now, we're putting our money on the beginning of November until we hear more concrete evidence for an event date.

Around $670/£650

The OnePlus 7 Pro starts at $669 or £649. We expect the OnePlus 7T Pro to stay around the same price point, while the OnePlus 7T should be a little cheaper, like the OnePlus 7 was compared to the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Expected to be same as OnePlus 7 Pro

Full screen, pop up camera

OnePlus usually doesn't mess with the design too much for the "T" version of its smartphone. For the OnePlus 6T, it introduced a waterdrop notch over the larger notch on the OnePlus 6, but typically, it's the internal hardware that gets an upgrade.

Many of the leaks surrounding the OnePlus 7T Pro show the purported device in a case so it's difficult to glean much information from them. Based on what we can see, it looks like the OnePlus 7T Pro will offer a very similar design to the OnePlus 7 Pro with a full, uninterrupted display and a triple camera on the rear.

Same as OnePlus 7 Pro expected

90Hz refresh rate

In-display fingerprint sensor

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ display, which we expect the OnePlus 7T Pro will also adopt. There's a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, an AMOLED panel, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass and a 90Hz refresh rate, all of which we expect on the OnePlus 7T Pro.

An under-display fingerprint sensor is also expected to appear on the 7T Pro, like the 7 Pro.

Updated hardware likely

5G enabled?

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus

Hardware is where the OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to differ from its predecessor. The OnePlus 7 offers the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under its hood, which leads us to believe the 7T Pro will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus platform. It's also been claimed it might offer 5G capabilities like the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

RAM options on the current device are 6GB, 8GB and 12GB, which we wouldn't be surprised to see remain the same, while storage options are 128GB and 256GB for the OnePlus 7 Pro. With competitors like Samsung offering more, perhaps a 512GB model will appear for the OnePlus 7T Pro?

A 4000mAh battery is on board the OnePlus 7 Pro with Warp Charge 30 Fast Charging. We'd expect at least the same for the OnePlus 7T Pro model, if not a little larger.

Same setup as OnePlus 7 Pro

Possible software improvements

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple rear camera comprised of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. There's also a 16-megapixel pop up front camera.

We're expecting the same setup for the OnePlus 7T Pro but it wouldn't be too surprising to see some improvements, even if just software, allowing for the potential of better results in the "T" model.

Here are all the rumours relating to the OnePlus 7T Pro we have heard so far.

Following the rumour that the OnePlus 7T Pro would launch on October 15, TechRadar reported a source close to the matter told the site the the company won't be launching its next phone on October 15. The source was unable to confirm when - or even if - the phone would be released however.

Leaker Max_J (@Samsung_News_) tweeted an image claiming a OnePlus device would be announced on 15 October. The image of the device wasn't overly clear, though many assumed it was the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Further images have emerged showing more details of the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro. It's still stuck in its protective camouflaging case, but very little - if anything - appears to have changed in terms of design and build compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro. It would seem even the Nebula Blue colour is sticking around for another generation.

On the back, the triple camera system and LED flash also appears to be identical to the current OnePlus 7 Pro. It's possible the sensors and lenses are improved, but that's not something a picture can show easily.

US network Sprint has confirmed a 5G smartphone from OnePlus will become the fourth 5G device it carries, alongside the LG V50, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, and HTC 5G Hub.

The network didn't reveal which 5G device it would be getting from OnePlus, meaning it could be the current OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, but with the 7T Pro expected to arrive soon, speculation has suggested it might be this model instead.

Images appeared on SlashLeaks and Weibo showing a couple of real-life images of what's said to be the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Both were in a protective casing, covering most of the design except the screen. One image shows an Android Beta Program screen, while the other shows a pixellated home screen to obscure some of the details but neither give away much.