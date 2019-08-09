Following a leak posted previously, further images have now emerged showing more details of the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro. It's still stuck in its protective camouflaging case, but there are enough details on show to confirm our initial suspicions.

Like most of the previous "T" versions of OnePlus flagships, very little - if anything - has changed in terms of design and build. It would seem even the Nebula Blue colour is sticking around for another generation.

It makes a lot of sense, given the cost, time and effort it took OnePlus to design and build this all-new phone for 2019. We wouldn't expect the looks and form to completely change just a few months later.

The front has the same dominating, huge display on the front with very little bezel and a long speaker grille which may - or may not - be longer than the OnePlus 7 Pro. It's hard to tell from the pictures if it is, indeed any larger at all.

On the back, we see a triple camera system and LED flash which also appears to be identical to the current model. It's possible the sensors and lenses are improved, but that's not something a picture can show easily.

Given how the physical appearance looks exactly the same as the current 7 Pro, we suspect the primary difference - as with most T models - is the internal hardware.

OnePlus has equipped the OnePlus 7 Pro with the Snapdragon 855 processor, but with the 855 Plus having been announced, it would follow OnePlus tradition and mantra to build a phone with the most powerful Snapdragon chip as soon as possible.

Of course, nothing is official yet. We're still fairly early in the rumour cycle, but usual timeframe for "T" upgrade launch is sometime towards November. We'll keep you updated as more information surfaces.