OnePlus 7T Pro real images allegedly leak online

OnePlus 7T Pro real images allegedly leak online
OnePlus typically launches a couple of smartphone models a year: a standard model followed by a "T" model around six months later.

This year was a little different in that it saw a Pro model announced alongside the standard OnePlus 7, but based on the latest leaks, a OnePlus 7T Pro model could still be coming.

Images have appeared on SlashLeaks and Weibo showing a couple of real-life images of what's said to be the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Both are in a protective casing, covering most of the design except the screen. One image shows an Android Beta Program screen, while the other shows a pixellated home screen to obscure some of the details but neither give away much.

There's very little to confirm the two images portray the OnePlus 7T Pro, but the full screen display is present, as it was on the OnePlus 7.

From what is seen in the images though, the only real difference to the OnePlus 7 Pro itself appears to be the speaker grille at the top, which is more prominent than on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

In the past, the "T" variants had an internal upgrade rather than a design update, though this changed more recently when the waterdrop notch appeared for the OnePlus 6T so it might be we see a slight design change too for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

For now, these images are the first we've seen of the OnePlus 7T Pro. We'd expect it to launch before the end of the year if it appears at all and we expect to see plenty more leaks before then if the leaked images are legitimate.

