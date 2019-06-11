  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. OnePlus phone news

OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in limited edition Almond colour from 25 June

|
1/3 OnePlus
Best OnePlus 6T deals in June 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in June 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

- Almond white model available from 25 June

- Comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

- £699 from John Lewis in UK, or direct from OnePlus

OnePlus has announced that its gorgeous Almond limited edition version of the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available to buy from 25 June. 

This Almond colour combines a smooth creamy white primary colour, with a reflective gold tint that you can only see when you catch it in the right light at the right angle. 

Like its other finishes, OnePlus used multiple layers and finishing techniques to get this limited edition colour. 

There's a thin layer of film beneath the top glass that diffuses light. It's been added to give that white finish a really soft appearance, but also enables that shimmering effect in the light. 

OnePlusOnePlus 7 Pro will be available in limited edition Almond colour from 25 June image 2

With the various layers and glass in place, OnePlus then polishes the glass multiple times to give it an ultra smooth and glossy feel. 

To complement the gold shimmer in the glass, the phone's entire metal frame has a gold finish, matched by a shiny coating made from actual gold on the pop-up camera. 

Unlike a lot of other Chinese brands, OnePlus tends to go for a much more subtle finish on its rear glass panels. You don't tend to get unicorn coloured gradients

The same is true with the OnePlus 7 Pro. There's a Nebula Blue which gradients from dark to light blue with a soft, shimmery finish achieved by microscopic perforations under the glass. Then there's the Mirror Grey, which is a simply, dark, glossy grey finish. 

As for the new Almond White colour, that's similar to previous years when OnePlus has offered up a limited edition white model. Last year's Silk White was similar in that it combined white with gold, except that glass had a much more matte finish, rather than glossy with a hint of metallic. 

Similar to previous limited edition colours, the Almond white model only comes in one storage/RAM option, and that's with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for £699. 

Other than that, the specs and features are the same as the others. That means the same Quad HD 90Hz display panel, Snapdragon 855 chip and liquid cooling inside. 

You'll be able to buy the limited Almond OnePlus from John Lewis in the UK, or direct from OnePlus.com

OnePlus 7 Pro deals

Our Promise

We continually monitor 1,000s of prices from a range of retailers to show you the lowest prices we can find. We may get a commission from these offers. Our reviewers and buyer's guides are always kept separate from this process. Read more about our approach here. © Squirrel 2019

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Phones OnePlus
PopularIn Phones
Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro release date, specs, features and rumours
It sounds like Huawei's new Oak OS is coming to the Mate 30 in October
Google Pixel 4 renders show a camera arrangement that nobody asked for
Google Pixel 4: What we want to see
Which 5G phones have launched or are coming in 2019?
Motorola Moto One Vision review: A long shot that pays off