OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in limited edition Almond colour from 25 June

OnePlus has announced that its gorgeous Almond limited edition version of the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available to buy from 25 June.

This Almond colour combines a smooth creamy white primary colour, with a reflective gold tint that you can only see when you catch it in the right light at the right angle.

Like its other finishes, OnePlus used multiple layers and finishing techniques to get this limited edition colour.

There's a thin layer of film beneath the top glass that diffuses light. It's been added to give that white finish a really soft appearance, but also enables that shimmering effect in the light.

With the various layers and glass in place, OnePlus then polishes the glass multiple times to give it an ultra smooth and glossy feel.

To complement the gold shimmer in the glass, the phone's entire metal frame has a gold finish, matched by a shiny coating made from actual gold on the pop-up camera.

Unlike a lot of other Chinese brands, OnePlus tends to go for a much more subtle finish on its rear glass panels. You don't tend to get unicorn coloured gradients.

The same is true with the OnePlus 7 Pro. There's a Nebula Blue which gradients from dark to light blue with a soft, shimmery finish achieved by microscopic perforations under the glass. Then there's the Mirror Grey, which is a simply, dark, glossy grey finish.

As for the new Almond White colour, that's similar to previous years when OnePlus has offered up a limited edition white model. Last year's Silk White was similar in that it combined white with gold, except that glass had a much more matte finish, rather than glossy with a hint of metallic.

Similar to previous limited edition colours, the Almond white model only comes in one storage/RAM option, and that's with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for £699.

Other than that, the specs and features are the same as the others. That means the same Quad HD 90Hz display panel, Snapdragon 855 chip and liquid cooling inside.

You'll be able to buy the limited Almond OnePlus from John Lewis in the UK, or direct from OnePlus.com.