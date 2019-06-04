  1. Home
The standard OnePlus 7 is finally on sale in the UK from £499

- You can now get your hands on OnePlus' latest mainstream phone

The standard 6.4-inch OnePlus 7 is now available to buy at last. The OnePlus 7 is available in the UK direct as well as from EE, Amazon UK and John Lewis. 

The new handset joins the already on sale OnePlus 7 Pro (available SIM-free and from Three) and the 5G version (available from EE), too. 

The OnePlus 6T replacement - which, it's very similar to - is available in the rather unappealing-sounding mirror gray. Expect to pay £499 for the 128GB version and £549 for the 256GB version. The pricing is the same as the OnePlus 6T was when it was launched in the middle of last year. 

Each version also has different levels of RAM; 6 and 8GB respectively. 

Based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform the OnePlus 7 is a flagship handset in all but price, sporting a powerful dual-lens camera featuring Sony’s IMX586 48-megapixel, ½ inch sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and OIS and EIS.

It doesn't appear as though the standard OnePlus 7 will be available in the US, although the OnePlus 7 Pro is on sale there. 

Or there's the OnePlus 7 Pro

Further up the tree, the OnePlus 7 Pro starts at £649 for 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Or it's £699 for 8GB and 256GB respectively. 

In the US, the OnePlus 7 Pro starts at $669 for 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. For 8GB and 256GB, that's $699.

