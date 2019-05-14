OnePlus 7 official, with Snapdragon 855 and stereo speakers

OnePlus has announced a regular version of the OnePlus 7 to go alongside the all-singing, all-dancing OnePlus 7 Pro.

Like the Pro, it has the Snapdragon 855 processor, with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB or 256GB storage respectively. So on the performance front, it's very similar to the bigger model.

The difference, of course, is in design. It looks much more like the OnePlus 6T, featuring the same sized screen and the same dew-drop notch and glass finish on the back.

While the dual camera looks similar, it has the same 48-megapixel sensor as the Pro, so you get the advantage of the bigger sensor and the UltraShot tech, but you don't get the additional ultra-wide or telephoto lenses.

You do get stereo speakers this time though, which is a big step up from the single bottom edge speaker on the previous model.

It runs the latest version of Oxygen OS based on Android Pie, which includes the Zen mode for helping you put your phone down and taking a break from your device, and gaming mode for prioritising RAM, ensuring your games run smooth regardless of what other apps you've had open previously.

OnePlus 7 will be available to buy in early June with prices starting at £499 for the 6GB/128GB model or £549 for the 8GB/256GB storage model.