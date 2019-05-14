OnePlus has taken the wraps off its latest premium handset: the OnePlus 7 Pro. In fact, the company calls this its "ultra premium" phone. It takes what's always been great about OnePlus and ramps it up a notch.

Almost certainly its biggest draw will be that 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the front. It has virtually no bezel on any side, and there's no notch or hole punch camera eating into that massive real estate.

As well as being its biggest screen to date it's also the highest resolution, and has a fast refresh rate. Specifically, it's QHD+ resolution and has a 90Hz refresh, which means - essentially - smooth 90 frames per second animation.

OnePlus' aim here was to give the experience of a phone that always feels fast. Every animation, whether in general user interface or in high frame-rate gaming is fluid and lag-free.

Of course, this big, high-refresh, high-resolution panel needs a powerful chip inside, and this time, that's the Snapdragon 855 processor from Qualcomm. It's paired with a liquid cooling system to ensure it runs efficiently even under an intense work load, and you get either 6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM, depending on the model you choose.

From a design perspective, there's some cool stuff here too. To achieve that all-display front, OnePlus built in a pop-up camera on the top edge, that automatically pops up whenever you need to take a selfie or use the facial recognition to log in.

Both the front and back glass is curved on the edges, to give this big phone a seamless, slim feel in the hand, with multi-layered glass colouring to give it eye-catching looks.

Nebula Blue gradients from dark blue to light, with a soft sheen achieved by perforating the mid-layers of glass with microscopic holes, while the Mirror Grey is glossy and dark. Almond is also glossy, and looks white until you angle it differently, where a metallic gold layer comes to the fore.

Other specifications include a 4,000mAh battery which should easily last all day as well as Warp Charge 30 fast charging to make sure you can refill it again quickly when it's depleted.

It runs an Android Pie-based Oxygen OS operating system, which is very lightweight, quick, and highly customisable. And then there's the camera system on the back.

Aligning with current flagship trends, there's a triple camera system on the back featuring a primary 48-megapixel camera that binds four pixels into one to great vibrant 12-megapixel shots. There's also a telephoto zoom lens for three-times optical zoom, and an ultra-wide lens.

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on sale from 21 May, with prices starting at £649 for the 6GB/128GB

model. The 8GB/256GB model is £699, while the highest RAM/storage option with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is £799.

It goes without saying then, that this is the most expensive OnePlus phone to date, but worth noting, it's also significantly cheaper than big-name flagships from the likes of Samsung, Google and Huawei.