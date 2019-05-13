How much will the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro cost in the UK?

OnePlus is set to launch its new devices on Tuesday 14 May, but the question remains - how much will they end up costing?

Last year's OnePlus 6T costs £499 SIM-free. That handset features 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Because of the heavy competition around this price point, we'd expect the OnePlus 7 to end up at the same mark.

We'd be surprised if it ends up being more expensive given OnePlus' position on pricing in the past. Three recently announced it would be carrying OnePlus phones - presumably starting the OnePlus 7. Given that EE, Vodafone and O2 all stocked the OnePlus 6T, we'd expect them to all range the OnePlus 7.

The OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 5G price points are more difficult to predict. Both don't have a precedent in terms of OnePlus devices.

We think the OnePlus 7 Pro will be £699, placing it nicely above the standard Huawei P30 at £599 as well but significantly below the P30 Pro. It's also around the price point you can buy the entry-level Galaxy S10 for, too.

Prolific leaker Ishan Agarwal‏ agrees with that estimate - he believes the 6GB+128GB OnePlus 7 Pro will start at €699 or €709 Euros depending on the territory. But he goes further, saying the 8GB+256GB variant will be €749 and the 12GB+256GB model will be €819. So that's £799 and £799 probably.

If our pricing for the OnePlus 7 Pro is correct, we believe the 5G model will probably enter the market at £799 (or €799) - providing the base variant is 6GB+128GB. If there's only one model but it has more memory and storage then that, it will be even more.

That £799 price point would also tally with comments made by Pete Lau, co-founder of OnePlus, who said last year that the OnePlus 5G would probably cost between $200 to $300 more than the OnePlus 6T which, as we mentioned, starts at £499.

We've previously reported that the OnePlus 7 5G will be available from EE, with other networks surely to follow. We believe EE will be the first UK network to launch on 5G.

Both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in three colours - Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue.

Of course, with the advent of the OnePlus 7 there's never been a better time to get a deal on the OnePlus 6T - check out our dynamically-updated price comparison below: