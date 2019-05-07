OnePlus 7 press images confirm an almost identical design to the OnePlus 6T

OnePlus is expected to announce three smartphones on 14 May in the form of the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

We've seen numerous rumours and leaks doing the rounds over the last couple of weeks, giving us a good indication of what we can expect, but the latest leak shows the standard OnePlus 7 model in all its glory and it's basically the OnePlus 6T.

Winfuture and Ronald Quandt got their hands on some marketing images for the OnePlus 7, along with a couple of extra details.

The images support previous leaks we've seen, showing a device very similar in design to the OnePlus 6T with a tear-drop at the top of the display to house the front camera, a dual camera on the rear in a horizontal arrangement and an alert slider like previous OnePlus handsets.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to be more exciting in terms of design and specifications than the OnePlus 7, with a pop up front camera, 10GB of RAM and a triple rear camera, but the OnePlus 7 is still expected to offer a decent set of specifications for a lower price than the Pro model.

It's claimed the OnePlus 7 will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 under its hood, supported by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. Leaks suggest the dual rear camera will be made up of the same main 48-megapixel sensor expected for the Pro model, along with a secondary 5-megapixel camera.

No prices have been revealed in leaks as yet, though we don't expect the OnePlus 7 to start cheaper than the OnePlus 6T, which starts at £529. All will be revealed on 14 May, but for now, you can read our OnePlus 7 rumour round up or our OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro to see how the models might differ.