OnePlus 7 Pro will have HDR10+ compliant screen

OnePlus has announced that its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 7 Pro, will be its first to feature an HDR10+ compatible display.

This announcement comes shortly after it also stated that it will be its sharpest and smoothest to date.

As well as building compatible hardware in the OnePlus 7 Pro, the manufacturer has worked with Netflix and YouTube to ensure that their Mobile HDR content is shown in its best form on the new OnePlus phone.

Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO stated, “HDR10+ is the future of not just television displays, but also smartphone displays as well. We hope that our newest device will set a new benchmark for the smartphone industry and open up a new world of visual fluidity for users. We’re glad we are leading the ranks in sharing quality technology with the world.”

From all the marketing and announcements made, it's clear OnePlus is very keen for us to know that this 7 Pro is all about that screen.

For many years now, the ambitious manufacturer has used an AMOLED-based 1080p panel, which - while vibrant and eye-catching - was never quite as pin-sharp or smooth as some of its competitors.

From the sound of it so far, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a sharper Quad HD+ resolution AMOLED panel with an impressive 90Hz refresh rate.

This means that it'll not only be the sharpest and smoothest OnePlus screen to date, it'll also be the most dynamic, providing you're watching HDR10 content.

OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro at a launch event on 14 May in London, while also hosting concurrent events in three other global cities.