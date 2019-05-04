OnePlus released teaser video of its next flagship, the OnePlus 7, falling into a bucket of water.

“Water resistant ratings for phones cost you money,” reads the text in the video. “We bought something less expensive instead.” The ad confirms the OnePlus 7 Pro will offer water resistance, though it will not be a formal IP-certified rating. The video also displays the following fine print: “Water resistant under optimal test conditions. OnePlus makes no guarantees regarding water/liquid resistance.”

OnePlus therefore suggests water damage isn't covered under its warranty. This is frustrating for buyers of OnePlus smartphones, who may have noticed the cost of these phones going up each year. They might prefer OnePlus get actually certified - just like Samsung and Apple and other rival phone makers do. To explain its decision more, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei published a blog post.

“We know that an IP rating would be the simplest way to prove our phone’s capability, but the certification doesn’t help us communicate our focus on your real experience, which is why we created this direct and relatable video to show you what our water-resistant quality can actually bring to you in your real life in a more powerful way,” Pei explained, while adding: “This is not a bucket challenge".

"We certainly don’t want all of you to try to drop your OnePlus 7 Pro in a bucket. And just like other smartphone brands that do IP classify their devices, our warranty does not cover water damage, the CEO added.

Waterproof ratings for phones cost you money. We just bought a bucket. #OnePlus7Series https://t.co/Q0eAKsfMEw pic.twitter.com/4f0RmNpI2t — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 3, 2019

Keep in mind the OnePlus 7 Pro is rumored to cost more than $700, and, weirdly, OnePlus chooses now of all times to emphasis that its phones don't have proper water resistance certification. Remember, as well, that OnePlus still hasn't even added wireless charging to its phones.

The OnePlus 7 is set to debut on 14 alongside a OnePlus 7 Pro and 5G variant.