  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. OnePlus phone news

OnePlus 7 ad weirdly focuses on its lack of a proper water-resistant rating

|
OnePlus OnePlus 7 ad weirdly focuses on its lack of a proper water-resistant rating
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?

- What do you think of this ad?

OnePlus released teaser video of its next flagship, the OnePlus 7, falling into a bucket of water.

“Water resistant ratings for phones cost you money,” reads the text in the video. “We bought something less expensive instead.” The ad confirms the OnePlus 7 Pro will offer water resistance, though it will not be a formal IP-certified rating. The video also displays the following fine print: “Water resistant under optimal test conditions. OnePlus makes no guarantees regarding water/liquid resistance.”

OnePlus therefore suggests water damage isn't covered under its warranty. This is frustrating for buyers of OnePlus smartphones, who may have noticed the cost of these phones going up each year. They might prefer OnePlus get actually certified - just like Samsung and Apple and other rival phone makers do. To explain its decision more, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei published a blog post.

“We know that an IP rating would be the simplest way to prove our phone’s capability, but the certification doesn’t help us communicate our focus on your real experience, which is why we created this direct and relatable video to show you what our water-resistant quality can actually bring to you in your real life in a more powerful way,” Pei explained, while adding: “This is not a bucket challenge".

"We certainly don’t want all of you to try to drop your OnePlus 7 Pro in a bucket. And just like other smartphone brands that do IP classify their devices, our warranty does not cover water damage, the CEO added. 

Keep in mind the OnePlus 7 Pro is rumored to cost more than $700, and, weirdly, OnePlus chooses now of all times to emphasis that its phones don't have proper water resistance certification. Remember, as well, that OnePlus still hasn't even added wireless charging to its phones.

The OnePlus 7 is set to debut on 14 alongside a OnePlus 7 Pro and 5G variant.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Phones OnePlus
PopularIn Phones
OnePlus 7 release date, rumours, features and news
OnePlus 7 ad weirdly focuses on its lack of a proper water-resistant rating
Best Huawei P30 deals in May 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Honor 20 Pro official press image revealed, still coming on 21 May
Best broadband deals for May 2019: £90 preloaded Mastercard, 50Mb for £29.99/m on BT
Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL release date, rumours, features and news