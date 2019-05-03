  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. OnePlus phone news

This is what the OnePlus 7 Pro supposedly looks like - curved screen and all

|
WinFuture This is what the OnePlus 7 Pro supposedly looks like - curved screen and all
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?

OnePlus is preparing different versions of its next flagship, likely consisting of at least the OnePlus 7 and a Pro variant, and pictures of the latter have leaked.

The company is expected to announced these new handsets on 14 May, so naturally, the leaks are popping up left and right. This latest one, via WinFuture, purportedly shows the OnePlus 7 Pro. And it looks a lot like the OnePlus 7, which has also leaked out repeatedly in recent weeks.

The OnePlus 7 is rumoured to come with a bezel-free Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display, a sliding camera, a larger 4,000mAh battery, stereo speakers, a triple-camera array, a Qualcomm 855 processor, between 6GB to 12GB of RAM (depending on the model), among other things.

Meanwhile, one of the most interesting parts about the OnePlus 7 Pro is that it will feature what OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has described as a “breakthrough” panel. Few people know exactly what Lau means by that, but WinFuture mentioned it and claimed the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a smoother, faster display with a 90Hz refresh rate - like the Razer Phone. It might also be available in "Nebula Blue" and "Mirror Grey" shades.

Twitter users Ishan Agarwal shared similar leaked photos of the device and claimed it will have a curved screen and a triple camera setup.

OnePlus has also said the OnePlus 7 Pro will receive a 5G version. We don't yet know if the 5G model will look any different than its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro siblings, though we won't have to wait long to find out. For more OnePlus 7 rumours and leaks, check out Pocket-lint's guide.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Phones OnePlus
PopularIn Phones
Google confirms new Pixel handset available on 8 May
This is what the OnePlus 7 Pro supposedly looks like - curved screen and all
Leaked OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro specs suggest bigger battery on the regular model
EE's new Smart Plans adapt to suit you, and let you upgrade any time
The best EE phone deals in May 2019 for Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Google and OnePlus mobiles
OnePlus 7 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro: Rumoured differences compared