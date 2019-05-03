OnePlus is preparing different versions of its next flagship, likely consisting of at least the OnePlus 7 and a Pro variant, and pictures of the latter have leaked.

The company is expected to announced these new handsets on 14 May, so naturally, the leaks are popping up left and right. This latest one, via WinFuture, purportedly shows the OnePlus 7 Pro. And it looks a lot like the OnePlus 7, which has also leaked out repeatedly in recent weeks.

The OnePlus 7 is rumoured to come with a bezel-free Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display, a sliding camera, a larger 4,000mAh battery, stereo speakers, a triple-camera array, a Qualcomm 855 processor, between 6GB to 12GB of RAM (depending on the model), among other things.

Meanwhile, one of the most interesting parts about the OnePlus 7 Pro is that it will feature what OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has described as a “breakthrough” panel. Few people know exactly what Lau means by that, but WinFuture mentioned it and claimed the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a smoother, faster display with a 90Hz refresh rate - like the Razer Phone. It might also be available in "Nebula Blue" and "Mirror Grey" shades.

Twitter users Ishan Agarwal shared similar leaked photos of the device and claimed it will have a curved screen and a triple camera setup.

Exclusive: Here is your first look at the official renders of the #OnePlus7 Pro Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey variants! Looks good, doesn't it? Curved Screen and a triple camera setup at the back with #OnePlus written below. Your thoughts? #OnePlus7Pro #GoBeyondSpeed pic.twitter.com/ibRklVCODQ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 2, 2019

OnePlus has also said the OnePlus 7 Pro will receive a 5G version. We don't yet know if the 5G model will look any different than its OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro siblings, though we won't have to wait long to find out. For more OnePlus 7 rumours and leaks, check out Pocket-lint's guide.