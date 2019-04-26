We now know the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a triple camera

Thanks to a new tweet from OnePlus, we now know that at least one of its new phones will have a triple camera. And, since the tweet mentions the OnePlus 7 Pro, it doesn't take a genius to work out which phone that might be.

We've been able to take an educated guess at many of the features of the upcoming OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro for some time, while there have been official announcements about the 5G version for a little while, too (we've known since December that it would be based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 and will be on EE in the UK).

However, recent weeks have seen a definite uptick in both official and unofficial OnePlus leaks, while we've also had the official announcement of the 14 May launch event. As with the OnePlus 6T, there will be little we don't know about these devices ahead of launch which we must say is a bit of a shame.

The latest twee refers to a gimmick-free experience, but also shows an outline of the rear of the OnePlus 7 Pro and there are indeed three camera lenses.

What's interesting is exactly what gimmicks OnePlus is referring to - after all, the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a pop-up camera and 90hz display, so the OnePlus 7 Pro will have its fair share of extras.

It's extremely unlikely OnePlus is having a go at the 10x hybrid zoom on the Huawei P30 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom because OnePlus is Oppo's sister company and we reckon the higher-end OnePlus handset will have a 10x hybrid zoom as well.

We can't wait until the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are revealed in a few short weeks - check out all the rumours and news we've gathered together so far.