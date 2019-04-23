It's official, OnePlus 7 series will launch on 14 May

OnePlus has announced that 14 May will indeed be the day it unveils its next generation of smartphones, and this time, there are four concurrent global events.

This year, rather than have one big global launch, OnePlus is hosting unveilings at four major global cities: London, New York, Bangalore and Beijing.

The launch will kick off at 4pm British Summer Time (11am EDT), and tickets for the UK launch are available to buy right now.

Like last year, the tickets are available from OnePlus.com for an early bird discount price. This time out it's £16 per ticket, and if it's anything like last year, they'll sell out quickly.

Short list of various global times to make a note of:

4pm London

11am New York

8am San Francisco

3am Sydney (May 15)

8:15pm Bangalore

2pm Beijing (May 16 - separate launch)

For those who can't make it in person to the launch event, you will be able to watch the livestream on YouTube, Twitter or Facebook. Or bookmark this page, and you can watch it right here:

As for the devices themselves, this year we're expecting both a regular OnePlus 7 and a "Pro" model. The latter of these two is already confirmed to have a higher refresh rate display - rumoured to be 90Hz - and come as both 4G and 5G models. That means three different OnePlus 7 models, rather than just the usual one.

Internally, it'll have the latest Snapdragon processor, plus lots of RAM and storage. We're also expecting to see fast wired charging and a virtually bezel-free display, with rumours of a pop-up camera making the rounds in recent months. What's more, we'd pretty much guaranteed to have the latest version of Oxygen OS running on Android Pie out of the box.

You can read everything we've heard about the OnePlus 7 in our dedicated hub page.