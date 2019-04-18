  1. Home
OnePlus 7 Pro specs leak, official tease confirms 90Hz display

OnePlus 7 Pro specs leak, official tease confirms 90Hz display
Three OnePlus devices are rumoured to launch on 14 May in the form of the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

Some of the OnePlus 7 Pro's specifications were revealed by @OnLeaks on 17 April, but we now have some more details from another leaker, as well as an official tease from the OnePlus CEO and founder, Pete Lau.

Ishan Agarwal has presented a few more specifications for the OnePlus 7 Pro on Twitter, claiming the device would have a triple rear camera, as we have seen in previous leaks, a 4000mAh battery and dual speakers.

Perhaps more interestingly though, Agarwal also said the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a Super AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution, which would be a first for OnePlus, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Most smartphones offer 60Hz refresh rates, whereby the display refreshes 60 times a second. A 90Hz refresh rate should offer a smoother experience, refreshing 90 times a second, which ties in with the official tease from Pete Lau.

Lau tweeted a five second teaser clip, which says "Fast and Smooth" on top of an outline of a device which appears to have curved edges. The 'Smooth' word has three dots in place of the double O, which could indicate three devices or perhaps a triple rear camera. No further details were provided but Lau said "the new product is just beautiful".

We will find out more in a couple of weeks but for now, you can read our OnePlus 7 rumour round up for all the latest.

