OnePlus is due to announce its next "flagship killer" - the OnePlus 7 - in the next few weeks, but recent rumours have suggested we will in fact see three devices from the Chinese company, including a Pro model and a 5G model.

Notorious leaker, Steve H.McFly, who is more commonly known as @OnLeaks, claims the OnePlus event will take place on 14 May and the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will all launch.

The standard OnePlus 7 will look similar to the OnePlus 6T based on the leaked images and render video from @OnLeaks and Pricebaba, which we reported on yesterday. It shows a dual camera on the rear and a water drop notch at the top of the display.

The OnePlus 7 Pro meanwhile, will feature the pop up front camera that has been heavily reported over the last few months. No specific details were offered on the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, though we expect it will offer the same specifications as the OnePlus 7 Pro but with 5G capabilities.

According to @OnLeaks, the OnePlus 7 will have a 6.4-inch flat display and the dual rear camera will have a 48-megapixel main sensor. The OnePlus 7 Pro will have a 6.64-inch curved display and a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel main sensor, coupled with a telephoto lens and an ultra wide angle lens.

If the 14 May event date is accurate then we don't have too much longer to wait. For now though, you can read our OnePlus 7 rumour round up for all the latest on what to expect.