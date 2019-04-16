The OnePlus 7 has leaked online again, thanks to Pricebaba and @OnLeaks, but its either incredibly underwhelming or evidence of multiple models.

OnePlus traditionally announces two flagship devices every year - a standard phone in the first half, followed by a "T" phone in the second half. With the OnePlus 7 launching as soon as next month, it’s open season for leaks on the latest flagship device from OnePlus. Enter: these new 5K renders of the phone. They seem to suggest there will be multiple versions of the OnePlus 7.

For instance, they depict a mediocre base model, even though another set of renders, which leaked just last month, showed a top-end flagship, complete with a triple rear camera array. These newly leaked renders, on the other hand, show just two cameras on the back of the device.

The new renders also suggest the upcoming OnePlus 7 will look awfully similar to the OnePlus 6T. They both have the same teardrop notch, even. But the OnePlus 7 will have a 6.2-inch screen, compared to the 6T’s 6.41-inch display.

We’re not sure what other differences there might be between the various models of the OnePlus 7. But past rumours have pointed to a cheaper model debuting with a full HD+ AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 855 SoC, and 6GB of RAM.

The flagship OnePlus 7 model, however, could debut next month with a stunning pop-up camera, among other things.