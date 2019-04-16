  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. OnePlus phone news

Latest OnePlus 7 leak shows a 6T lookalike: Could this be a base model?

|
 
Best SIM only deals for April 2019: Unlimited data for £20 on Three
Best SIM only deals for April 2019: Unlimited data for £20 on Three

- What do you think is happening?

The OnePlus 7 has leaked online again, thanks to Pricebaba and @OnLeaks, but its either incredibly underwhelming or evidence of multiple models.

OnePlus traditionally announces two flagship devices every year - a standard phone in the first half, followed by a "T" phone in the second half. With the OnePlus 7 launching as soon as next month, it’s open season for leaks on the latest flagship device from OnePlus. Enter: these new 5K renders of the phone. They seem to suggest there will be multiple versions of the OnePlus 7.

For instance, they depict a mediocre base model, even though another set of renders, which leaked just last month, showed a top-end flagship, complete with a triple rear camera array. These newly leaked renders, on the other hand, show just two cameras on the back of the device.

OnePlusOnePlus image 1

The new renders also suggest the upcoming OnePlus 7 will look awfully similar to the OnePlus 6T. They both have the same teardrop notch, even. But the OnePlus 7 will have a 6.2-inch screen, compared to the 6T’s 6.41-inch display.

We’re not sure what other differences there might be between the various models of the OnePlus 7. But past rumours have pointed to a cheaper model debuting with a full HD+ AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 855 SoC, and 6GB of RAM.

The flagship OnePlus 7 model, however, could debut next month with a stunning pop-up camera, among other things. 

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Phones OnePlus
PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy Fold initial review: Foldy McFoldface is here
iOS 13 new features: Dark Mode, Mail overhaul, undo gesture and more
Huawei P30 review: A pocketable professional
We've just folded the Samsung Galaxy Fold and this is what it looks like up close
Latest OnePlus 7 leak shows a 6T lookalike: Could this be a base model?
Surprise! Apple and Qualcomm just settled: Is a 5G iPhone coming soon?