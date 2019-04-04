Renders show OnePlus 7 from every angle

Some renders have appeared online showing the OnePlus 7 from every angle.

The renders come from a case manufacturer, with a Slashleaks contributor picking them up and tweeting them. A clear case covers the device so the finish can't be seen, but several features can be, including an interrupted display and the rumoured pop-up camera.

There is a hole in the case at the top, which is in the same position as previous renders and a hands on image leak have suggested for a pop-up camera.

These new renders don't show the pop-up camera in action, but the case shown wouldn't allow for a sliding design and there is no punch hole front camera seen in the renders, suggesting a pop up camera design is the most likely.

On the rear, the renders show the OnePlus 7 with a triple vertically-aligned camera, which we have seen in previous renders, while the bottom of the device appears to have a speaker to the right of the USB Type-C port, along with another port on the left

No further details were offered with the renders, though the OnePlus 7 is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, supported by plenty of RAM.

Based on previous OnePlus release patterns, the OnePlus 7 will be announced sometime between the middle of May and the middle of June. For now though, you can read our OnePlus 7 rumour round up for all the latest surrounding the new "flagship killer".

