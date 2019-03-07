The notch is so last year. This year, whether you like it or not, is all about pop-up cameras and hole-punch selfie cameras.

For instance, the OnePlus 6 had a wide-flat notch and the OnePlus 6T had a teardrop-shaped notch. Now, in 2019, it looks like OnePlus 7 will have a pop-up camera. SlashLeaks posted photos of a case for the upcoming phone. They show an interesting squared off hole on the top part of the case. And this hole lines up with previous renders of the OnePlus 7 that showed a pop-up selfie camera.

To be clear, a pop-up front-facing camera on the OnePlus 7 would eliminate the need for a notch. And it would presumably work similarly to the pop-up cameras we've seen on the Vivo Nex and Oppo F11 Pro. However, there has been many mixed reports about what type of camera the OnePlus 7 will actually feature. We've seen everything from a pop-up to a slide-up camera at this point.

So... To celebrate my fourth Twitter Anniversary as @OnLeaks and start 2019 leaks season, here comes a lil gift as your very first look at the #OnePlus7! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/gj5eHbiB25 pic.twitter.com/7oNyF9jgG0 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 3, 2019

So, whether any of this is legit has yet to be confirmed. All we know - officially - so far is OnePlus doesn't think it needs to add wireless charging to the OnePlus 7. For more leaks and rumours, check out Pocket-lint's OnePlus 7 round-up here.