OnePlus 7 hands on picture appears online

We've seen a number of new smartphones announced over the last couple of weeks, including the latest from Sony, Samsung and LG. Many of the latest devices aren't even on shelves yet but they are already in danger of becoming old news as unannounced devices like the OnePlus 7 begin to take over the news cycle.

We already saw some very legitimate-looking renders of the OnePlus 7 appear online, but now it seems a hands on image of the new device has also appeared on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, spotted by MySmartPrice.

The hands on image shows a pop-up selfie camera like what the renders predicted, and it also shows the full notch-less display - made possible thanks to the pop up camera.

The hands on image has been called into question though, with some suggesting it is a photoshopped version of the OnePlus 6T. This wouldn't be that hard to do and the power button and alert slider on the hands on image are similar to the where they are on the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also responded to the leak after a fan posted the image on the CEO's latest Weibo post asking about its authenticity. Based on MySmartPrice's translation, Lau responded with "P traces are obvious". It's not clear what this means but "P" could stand for Photoshop, suggesting the image is fake.

The OnePlus 7 is expected to be announced around May or June. For more rumours surrounding the device, you can read our OnePlus 7 rumour round up feature.