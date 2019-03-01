OnePlus is expected to launch its next phone this spring or summer, and it looks like it'll lack a key Android flagship feature when it does arrive.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told CNET during Mobile World Congress 2019 that wireless charging is “far inferior” to his company’s wired Warp Charge. Based on his comments during the interview, which were translated, CNET determined the OnePlus 7 will launch this year without wireless charging capabilities. Lau has hinted at this before, saying OnePlus won’t have wireless charging until it's as fast and reliable as Warp Charge.

However, since OnePlus has become known as a flagship killer, it'd make sense for the phone series to include something regularly found on not only the best Android phones but also iPhone. It would seem odd for Lau to ignore a capability that even Apple has added to its phones. Unfortunately, that seems to be the case. The company has now all but confirmed to Verge the OnePlus 7 won't feature it.

We're reaching out to OnePlus for own comment. But it looks like OnePlus just keeps repeating its belief that the speed of Warp Charge is better, and that wireless charging adds thickness to a device, and so on. In our opinion, this reasoning is not acceptable. If consumers want a feature, whether or not it's perfected, you should at least offer the option. Why can't it offer both Warp Charge and wireless charging?

For more about what the OnePlus 7 is expected to feature, see our round-up of leaks and rumours here.