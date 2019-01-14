  1. Home
OnePlus 7 leaked with slider camera, no notch

@VenyaGeskin1 OnePlus 7 leaked with slider camera, no notch
- Possible slider camera to pop up from the top

- Pictured alongside OnePlus 6T

The next flagship OnePlus phone won't come with a notch, if the latest report is to be believed.

It'll have an almost 100 per cent front display instead, according to an uncorroborated image posted on SlashLeaks.

SlashLeaksOneplus 7 Leaked With Slider Camera No Notch image 2

The leaked photo allegedly shows a currently unannounced handset - said to be the OnePlus 7 - alongside the OnePlus 6T with its waterdrop notch.

There is no indication of where the front-facing camera might be, but concept render artist Ben Geskin has suggested that it will be a slider phone, much like the Oppo Find X.

OnePlus is part of the same company, BBK Electronics, that also manufacturers Oppo handsets, as well as those under the Vivo brand. The adoption of similar slider technology makes sense, therefore.

The OnePlus 7 is not the 5G phone OnePlus will be launching in the next month or so. We might not even see the successor to the OnePlus 6T until the summer, considering the OnePlus 6 didn't launch until June last year, so we have several months of additional leaks ahead of us.

You can be assured we'll bring you them all. And, in the meantime, check out our round-up of the latest gossip, rumours and confirmed appearances for Mobile World Congress 2019. That will take place next month and is shaping up to be a tasty event.

