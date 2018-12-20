We already know that OnePlus will be one of the first manufacturers to release a 5G phone next year, but have we just spotted the device?

Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal has posted a picture of a briefing in which an unreleased OnePlus handset is being discussed.

In the image, Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, seems to be holding the device also shown on screen.

EXCLUSIVE! Here's your first look at an upcoming OnePlus Device I don't know much about. This image shows the device in prototype/designing stage and it is not final but this is probably how the device may end up looking. That's Pete (CEO of OP) in the img and the device itself. pic.twitter.com/Yau9EsgSDy — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 19, 2018

It looks to us a bit like the Nokia Lumia 1020 from 2013, with a black circle on the rear which we presume holds the camera unit(s).

We're also not entirely certain this is a leak as such, and not something managed by the company itself.

It seems strange that the person taking the photo, who is clearly someone within OnePlus itself considering they are in the high-level briefing, would leak the image. Or that a hacker managed to acquire it without his or her knowledge.

Either that or it could be a clever mock-up. You can decide for yourself.

The OnePlus 5G phone, which is so far yet to be named, will a separate device to the OnePlus 7 and is likely to be announced during Mobile World Congress next February.

We'll bring you more on it in the new year.