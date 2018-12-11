OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in pictures: Homage to speed

When OnePlus launched the 6T, it did so under the banner "unlock the speed". At the time it was a reference to the new fingerprint scanner under the display, but little did we know at the time that OnePlus' speed homage would go further.

Unveiled at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is a special edition of the popular Android handset and the product of what Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing called "the start of a long-term partnership".

The OnePlus 6T makes a couple of tweaks to the hardware of the recently-launched phone, boosting the RAM to 10GB - a world's first - while boosting the charging with Warp Charge 30. There's a 30W charger in the box to power that 3700mAh battery to 50 per cent in 20 minutes.

Exactly what difference the 10GB of RAM will make to the day-to-day running of the phone remains to be seen, but we suspect it's going to be monstrously fast. It sits on the same core hardware as the regular 6T version, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.

There's 256GB storage packed in, that under display fingerprint scanner and the same great Full HD+ display as the regular handset.

It's in the design and presentation of this phone that things get really special. The handset itself has carbon fibre patterning in the glass rear. It's a subtle detail that comes to life as the rear of the handset catches the light. The neat silver OnePlus and McLaren logos adorn the rear of the phone.

There's also an orange speedtail around the edges of the bottom half. This gives the design a little lift, bringing something more overt. It's designed to be reminiscent of the orange blur a McLaren car leaves behind it as it passes you. Orange has long been a colour that McLaren has used.

With some orange highlights in the UI, there's a special hexagonal detailing in the wallpaper on startup - the same pattern that McLaren uses in its backdrop in its race control centre - which again lets you know that this is something special.

Aside from the phone, there's a lot going on with the special box too. It's a great special edition box and the phone comes embedded in a book, detailing some of the history of McLaren and OnePlus. We can easily see it all becoming a collectors edition and it will appeal both to fans of OnePlus and McLaren - it's more than just a box.

Diving in you have the essentials - that 30W charger, a yellow Warp Charge cable and a carbon fibre case for the phone, as well as picture McLaren carbon fibre embedded in a commemorative plaque. There's also the USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter.

Once we've spent some more time with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition we'll be able to tell you a little more about the performance and how it is different to the regular handset - but before that there's the price for the special phone.

At $580 or £649, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is still cheaper than a lot of flagship rivals. It's only a £70 bump in price over the regular 256GB model - so it's not actually that expensive. For any fans of racing, you're getting a lot for your money. It will be available to buy from 13 December.