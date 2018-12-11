OnePlus has officially unveiled its phone produced in partnership with F1 and premium car brand McLaren.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition adopts the classic Formula One car colourway, with papaya orange around the bottom edge, morphing into black.

There is a pattern underneath the glass on the rear that apes the style of the carbon fibre coating of McLaren race cars. And the McLaren logo adorns the back, underneath the trademark OnePlus moniker.

The specs of the phone are largely the same as the existing OnePlus 6T.

It comes, therefore, with a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 resolution and run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. However, there is a whopping 10GB of RAM on board.

Also added for this edition is Warp Charge 30 technology and a 30W charger in the box.

Warp Charge 30 is OnePlus' new standard that is capable of given a whole day's power after just 20 minutes of charging. Power management software combines with dedicated integrated circuitry inside the phone and charger to cope with 30W of power flow without generating excessive heat.

As the standard model, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner and a teardrop notch at the top of the display for the front-facing camera.

"The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is... engineered with exact precision and new technology we’ve never used before. It’s our fastest, most cutting-edge device ever - the epitome of craftsmanship," said Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be available in the UK, USA and other countries across western Europe and North America from 13 December. It is priced at £649 in the UK, $699 in the States and €699 in Europe.