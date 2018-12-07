Spectacular OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition photo leak reveals all

If you follow phones, you follow leaks and we're sad to report that OnePlus' special McLaren Edition version of the OnePlus 6T has now comprehensively leaked, proving that not even McLaren's famed secrecy could keep this one quiet.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, as previously reported, appears to offer 10GB RAM - exactly how this will change the performance of the phone remains to be seen - but it certainly brings bragging rights.

The leaked details for the phone also say it will give you a day of charge in just 20 minutes and that it's inspired by McLaren's craftmanship.

This is where the images are actually more interesting. The leak - coming from Twitter user @IshanAgarwal24 - show an orange tinge at the edges and what looks like some carbon weave detailing on the back of the phone.

It looks like these details are under the rear glass, and given OnePlus' previous attention to manufacturing detail, that's the part that will likely be the most exciting about this phone. There's also the McLaren logo on the rear, of course, adding kudos to this special edition.

EXCLUSIVE LEAK! Here is your first look at the Official Renders of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Speed Orange variant with 10GB+256GB Storage and super fast new 'Warp Charge' which will provide you a day's power in 20 minutes! Do you like the phone?#SaluteToSpeed#WarpCharge pic.twitter.com/8JdoNb6SWG — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 7, 2018

Otherwise - apart from some theming around the handset - we suspect this will be a just the OnePlus 6T in other areas. Except price.

That's the missing part of the puzzle that we expect to be revealed on 11 December at the event at McLaren's HQ. We're hoping it's not £1500 like some other special editions, but we wouldn't be surprised if it is. We'll bring you all the details as soon as we get our hands on this exciting phone.