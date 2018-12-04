OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition confirmed by the most amazing invitation ever

We knew that OnePlus had teamed up with McLaren and the name - OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition had already popped up online, but the invitation to that launch event is worth sharing itself.

Not only does it provide definitive confirmation of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition name, but it's also a work of art.

The concertinaed box is neatly labelled on the back as "designed and produced by McLaren Marketing", while the front carries both the McLaren and the OnePlus logos, glossy on a slightly shimmery matte background.

Open the top - magnetically sealed - and the contrast with the orange interior is striking. The inner section folds out inviting us to a "Salute to Speed" at the McLaren Technology Centre, Woking.

Inside is the lanyard and VIP guest pass for the day on 11 December.

Sure, the invite tickled us, but it doesn't reveal anything else about the phone. Rumours have said that it's going to be a 10GB RAM version of the OnePlus 6T, with 256GB storage. Whether it will have custom McLaren design, we don't know, but we sure hope so. Carbon fibre anyone?

We'll bring you all the details from the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition event as they happen, so stay tuned.