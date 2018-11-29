  1. Home
OnePlus 6T x McLaren Edition will reportedly have 10GB of RAM, salute to speed indeed

- To be launched 11 December

- Will adopt the traditional colours of McLaren F1

As we reported yesterday, OnePlus will reportedly announce a special edition version of the OnePlus 6T on 11 December.

It is hosting an event to formally announce its partnership with F1 and automotive brand McLaren at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK and a device is expected to be unveiled.

Now MySmartPrice claims to have learned a little more about the prospective OnePlus 6T x McLaren Edition handset.

As the partnership and event tagline is "Salute to Speed", you can imagine that much will be done to ensure the device runs like the clappers. That's why it is said to be coming with a mighty 10GB of RAM.

The website also claims that it will come with 256GB of storage, although all other specs seem to be the same as the existing OnePlus 6T.

That means it will have a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 resolution and be run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

There is an in-display fingerprint scanner and a teardrop notch at the top of the display for the front-facing camera.

We fully expect the McLaren edition to have a black and orange colour scheme, considering that's the traditional colours of the F1 team. Those colours have also appeared on the invite teaser for the event.

