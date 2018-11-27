OnePlus 7 release date, rumours, features and news

OnePlus traditionally announces two flagship devices every year - a standard model in the first half, followed by a "T" model in the second half.

The OnePlus 6T was announced in October 2018, but there are already numerous rumours surrounding the OnePlus 7, due around May 2019. Here is everything we have heard so far.

May or June 2019

The OnePlus 6 was announced on 21 May 2018, while the OnePlus 5 was announced on 11 June 2017, making it a little harder to predict an exact date for the OnePlus 7 as there isn't a traditional month like Apple.

We'd expect the OnePlus 7 to arrive sometime between the middle of May and the middle of June 2019 though. The company did tease 15 January 2019 prior to the launch of the OnePlus 6T, but we aren't expecting this to be the OnePlus 7 reveal.

Instead, this could be the launch date for a seperate line of OnePlus devices rumoured to be launching to complement the flagship OnePlus range.

In terms of pricing for the OnePlus 7, we don't expect to see it cheaper than the OnePlus 6T which starts at £499.

Edge to edge display?

Premium build quality

In display fingerprint sensor likely

Quad HD resolution?

Rumours surrounding the design and display of the OnePlus 7 are currently thin on the ground, though concept designer Ben Geskin posted some renders of what he expects the OnePlus 7 to look like on his Twitter account @VenyaGeskin1.

The images show a device with an edge to edge display and a small hole at the top within the display for the camera, similar to what the Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumoured to be coming with.

Geskin didn't produce a concept of the rear of the device but we'd expect premium materials like the OnePlus 6T, likely a glass back and hopefully wireless charging. We'd also hope for proper water resistance with an actual IP rating - something the OnePlus handsets have yet to offer.

If OnePlus doesn't opt for the hole punch route, it could have a slide up camera like the Honor Magic 2 and the Oppo Find X. Oppo is made by the same parent company as OnePlus so it wouldn't be completely unreasonable for OnePlus to go down this path instead.

The OnePlus 6T has a fingerprint sensor built into the display so we'd expect the same for the OnePlus 7. We'd also expect a similar size display to the OnePlus 6T, so around 6.4-inches, possibly larger and an OLED panel is likely too.

So far, OnePlus has avoided jumping on the Quad HD bandwagon, sticking to Full HD+ for a pixel density around 400ppi. We'd love to see a move to Quad HD for the OnePlus 7 but we aren't putting all our money on it just yet.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 likely

6/8GB of RAM?

Battery capacity at least 3700mAh expected

OnePlus originally marketed its smartphones as flagship killers. Since the original model, the company has used the same hardware as flagship smartphones from the likes of Samsung and Sony, but for almost half the price.

It is therefore pretty much a given that the OnePlus 7 will come with the latest Qualcomm chipset - predicted to be the Snapdragon 855 - supported by plenty of RAM. The OnePlus 6T has 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage models so we'd expect at least that for the OnePlus 7.

The OnePlus 7 isn't likely to offer microSD, as much as we would like it to, as none of the previous OnePlus models do. It is likely to come with a decent battery capacity though - probably around the 3700mAh like the OnePlus 6T, possibly larger.

It was originally thought that the OnePlus 7 would be 5G enabled, after OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said at a mobile data summit the company would be one of the first, if not the first manufacturer to come to market with a 5G phone.

It has since been claimed however that we might actually see a seperate line of OnePlus devices next year, possibly on 15 January as we mentioned above, and this will be the line of devices that offers the first 5G device.

Hopefully improvements

The camera is the area where OnePlus devices probably fall down the most compared to their more expensive rivals. Samsung and Huawei both offer excellent camera results and though OnePlus makes a good effort, it isn't on par with them despite coming on leaps and bounds since the original model.

We'd love to see further improvements to the OnePlus 7 cameras, but in terms of hardware, there are few rumours to go off currently.

We will be updating this feature regularly as more rumours and speculation surrounding the OnePlus 7 appear so keep checking back.