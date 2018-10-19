OnePlus moved the OnePlus 6T launch event, because Apple

Apple recently announced it is holding a hardware event on 30 October - the very same day OnePlus is launching its next flagship, the OnePlus 6T. In order to get more eyeballs, OnePlus has made the tough choice to reschedule its launch event.

The company is moving up the launch of its OnePlus 6T by one day. The decision was explained in a post by CEO Pete Lau on the OnePlus community forum: "So, imagine how we felt when we learned the date of their latest event. One minute, we were preparing for our greatest and most exciting launch event yet. The next, we were posed with a difficult question: 'What do we do now?'”

Both events were set to take place in New York City on 30 October, but now, OnePlus has announced it will now hold its event on 29 October at 11am at the same location. This should give journalists the leeway to attend both events, and it means consumers will be able to watch both. The thing is, OnePlus' event was sold out, with over 1,000 confirmed attendees, including fans and press.

We've got some important news regarding our #OnePlus6T Launch Event in NYC. Find out why we changed our launch to October 29. https://t.co/3pj3PMDEGD pic.twitter.com/GcBDX8xcAY — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 19, 2018

The company is now contacting attendees to let them know about the change, and it’s planning to cover travel expenses or offer full refunds to ticket holders who can no longer attend. "We hope that you will understand our decision," Lau said.