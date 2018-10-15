OnePlus has dramatically expanded its retail options for the UK. It will sell the OnePlus 6T at a wider selection of outlets when it is available on 6 November.

The company has revealed that it has partnered with several new networks and in-store/online retailers in order to give Brits more choice on where to get its phones.

It has partnered with O2 exclusively in the past, but has now added EE and Vodafone to the list of carriers that will stock the OnePlus 6T.

And you will be able to buy the handset SIM-free from John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse. It will also be available from mobile distributor DataSelect.

"Our dream is to give people a burden free experience. We're constantly working to give people more options to enjoy OnePlus products, so we’re excited by our new partners in the UK," said OnePlus CEO and founder, Pete Lau.

The OnePlus 6T will be announced during a dedicated event in New York on Tuesday 30 October.

Details already revealed about the phone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, waterdrop-style notch at the top of the screen, and, for the first time for a OnePlus handset, no 3.5mm headphone jack. Those with headphones will likely get a 3.5mm to USB-C dongle in the box instead.

You will be able to watch the launch live on Pocket-lint here.